Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Edap Tms Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.15 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edap Tms Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Edap Tms by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

