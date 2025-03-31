Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Edap Tms Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.15 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
