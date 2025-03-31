Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

EVM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,598. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

