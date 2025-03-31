Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
EVM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,598. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.