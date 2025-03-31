Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Up 63.6% in March

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ECCC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. 119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

