DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DT Midstream by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $96.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.