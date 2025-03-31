Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $20.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Driven Brands by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRVN opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

