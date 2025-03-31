DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Down 30.2% in March

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.90 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in DouYu International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 714,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 163,509 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in DouYu International by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 290,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 45,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.46. 75,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $1.87. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $9.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from DouYu International’s previous — dividend of $9.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

