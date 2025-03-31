Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPUKY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

