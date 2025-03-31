Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.80 EPS

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($6.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($4.80), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTX traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $5.01. 158,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,165. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

