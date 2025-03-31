Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $872.19 million, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Docebo by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Docebo by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

