Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Up 65.3% in March

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Docebo by 4,534.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 322,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 315,496 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Docebo by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Docebo by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Docebo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. 74,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. Docebo has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

