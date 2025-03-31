DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,307 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.