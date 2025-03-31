DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 79.6% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 296,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 131,637 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 25.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.