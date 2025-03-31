DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.23 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

MCHP opened at $48.70 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

