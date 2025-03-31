DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,368 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,597 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.79 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

