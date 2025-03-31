DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,163.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7,015.00 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,514.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,487.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.