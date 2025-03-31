Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,054,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 67,401,957 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.63.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 248.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,752,000.

