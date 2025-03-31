Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,054,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 67,401,957 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $9.85.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.63.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
