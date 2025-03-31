Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of MSFD stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 58,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,506. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
