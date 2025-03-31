Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MSFD stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 58,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,506. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.