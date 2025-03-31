Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Update

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DDT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.81. 10,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Get Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% alerts:

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

About Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.