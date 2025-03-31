Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 247,700 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 16.9 %
Shares of DRMA opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.65. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
