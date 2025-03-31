Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 247,700 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of DRMA opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.65. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

