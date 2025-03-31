Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$64.16 and last traded at C$63.94, with a volume of 256059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFY shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.19. The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

