D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 107 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for about 1.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

GEV opened at $302.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion and a PE ratio of 54.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.33.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.54.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

