D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STIP opened at $103.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $103.42.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

