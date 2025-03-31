D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $132.49 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $314.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

