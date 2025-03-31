D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 95 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $117.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

