D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 215.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874,958 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 11.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $62,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.