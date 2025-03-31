D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $468.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.35. The company has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

