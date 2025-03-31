D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.14 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

