Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 15,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,425,881.75. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,462. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

