CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,034,703.16. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD stock opened at $357.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

