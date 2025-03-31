CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2,586.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of CrowdStrike worth $143,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $357.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 700.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.