Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 498,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,013 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.04. 55,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,220. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $493.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

