Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 168825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $634.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 84.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 284,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $3,750,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

