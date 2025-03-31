Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $196,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after acquiring an additional 456,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 137,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 58,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after buying an additional 711,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 1.94. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

