Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $115,000 in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 404,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 864.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,200 shares during the period. Oak Hill Advisors LP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,296,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 69,157 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 766,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $254.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at $589,413. The trade was a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

