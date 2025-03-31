Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Core One Labs Stock Up 49.6 %

OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.08. 5,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Core One Labs has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

