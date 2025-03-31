Corcel (LON:CRCL) Announces Earnings Results

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Corcel stock opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Monday. Corcel has a 12 month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,960.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16.

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

