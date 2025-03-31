Corcel (LON:CRCL) Announces Earnings Results

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Corcel Stock Performance
Shares of Corcel stock opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Monday. Corcel has a 12 month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,960.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16.
About Corcel
