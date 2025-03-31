Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Boosted by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Copa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPA opened at $94.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Articles

