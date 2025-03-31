Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Up 75.9% in March

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 915,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 291,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,786,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $4,550,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 315,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLRS opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.48.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

