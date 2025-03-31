Contrasting Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 19.95% 29.15% 18.39% Intchains Group 19.08% 4.77% 4.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Advantest has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intchains Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advantest and Intchains Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intchains Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intchains Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.43%. Given Intchains Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intchains Group is more favorable than Advantest.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Intchains Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.37 billion 9.91 $429.80 million $1.22 37.07 Intchains Group $281.77 million 0.62 -$3.78 million $0.12 24.42

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats Intchains Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease and other businesses. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

