ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.62 and last traded at $105.23. Approximately 798,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,739,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

