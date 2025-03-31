Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 360.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Concrete Pumping worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBCP. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young acquired 49,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $256,941.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. The trade was a 2.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBCP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

