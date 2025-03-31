Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Trading Down 4.2 %

About Concord Medical Services

CCM opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

(Get Free Report)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.