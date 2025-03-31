Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.
