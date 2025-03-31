Colrain Capital LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Schlumberger makes up about 0.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,808. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

