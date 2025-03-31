Colrain Capital LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Bunge Global accounts for approximately 2.7% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,857,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,330,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500,897 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

