Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.23, Zacks reports.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 3,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,036. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.