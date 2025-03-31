ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Announces Earnings Results

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

ClearOne Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ CLRO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 63,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,449. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.59. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.88.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.