Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 59,230 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Waste Connections worth $156,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.6 %

WCN opened at $192.80 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.14 and its 200 day moving average is $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.