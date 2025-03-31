Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,160 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.61% of Hamilton Lane worth $131,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,681,000 after purchasing an additional 863,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,516,000 after buying an additional 489,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $68,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,509,000 after buying an additional 413,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $30,350,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $147.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.34 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

