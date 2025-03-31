Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 34,391 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.38% of Global-E Online worth $123,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 533,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,607,000 after purchasing an additional 55,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,209,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 979,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

