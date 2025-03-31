Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $201.49 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $201,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

